Police: Men from New York, Michigan caught transporting 55 pounds of pot in Oregon

Men from New York and Michigan were arrested for transporting 55 pounds of pot in Oregon, according to police.

An Oregon State Police trooper stopped a northbound 2002 Buick on Interstate 5 near Wilsonville for a lane use violation at 11:55 p.m. Tuesday.

The trooper said statements made by the people in the car were, "suspicious which led the trooper to other observations of possible criminal conduct."

Police said a search of the car led to the discovery of 55 pounds of marijuana and $1,800 cash.

The trooper determined the marijuana had come from out of state based on statements by the suspects and other evidence, according to investigators.

The driver, 69-year-old Irving D. Beal of New York, and his passenger, James C. Statzer, 50, of Buchanan, Michigan, were arrested on the charge of unlawful import or export of marijuana greater than 16 ounces.

They were taken to the Oregon State Police Portland Area Command location, where they were cited and released.

Police said unlawful import or export of marijuana greater than 16 ounces is a Class C felony.

In Oregon, people over the age of 21 may possess up to an ounce of recreational marijuana outside their home. It is against the law to import or export marijuana in Oregon, according to police.

