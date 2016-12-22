Lead-poisoned bald eagle with one eye has new home at Oregon Zoo

A loss prevention manager at a Fred Meyer store in northeast Portland was arrested in connection with the theft of $300,000 from self-checkout registers, according to court documents.More >
"1984" has come to Broadway, and it's making theater-goers faint, vomit, scream at the actors from their seats, and get in fights.More >
The Portland Police Bureau's Traffic Division conducted the mission aimed at street racers who meet on Marine Drive and perform illegal races and other stunts in public.More >
While it's a huge success for the Cowlitz tribe, the new Ilani casino is looking like it could make a serious dent in the economy of the city closest to it.More >
Impairment is being considered a contributing factor for two of the four drivers involved in a deadly crash near the entrance to the Black Butte Ranch, according to Oregon State Police.More >
A 26-year-old man was caught in a car at a Salem park with a 16-year-old girl he met online and investigators said he gave her drugs and alcohol, according to police.More >
Multiple fire departments have responded to a fire at a lumber mill in Lyons.More >
A child suffered life-threatening injuries following a shooting in the 2000 block of Wheeling Avenue.More >
Continuing search efforts have yet to turn up any sign of an 11-year-old boy who is presumed to have drowned in the Willamette River at a Salem park.More >
A local woman said she had no choice but to break a stranger’s car window to rescue a dog left inside the car in the sweltering heat on Friday.More >
