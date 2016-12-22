Repairs continue after another deteriorated pipe found near SE Portland sinkhole

A sinkhole was discovered near Southeast 49th and Powell Boulevard on Tuesday morning. (KPTV)

Work is expected to continue into Friday to repair a 16-foot-deep sinkhole that opened up in southeast Portland.

Portland Environmental Services crews and a contractor have been working since Tuesday when the sinkhole was discovered at Southeast 49th Avenue, just south of Powell Boulevard.

Crews finished replacing a damaged 97-year-old sewer pipe Thursday and filled in the sinkhole.

Another deteriorated section was discovered 15 feet north of the sinkhole, which will extend the temporary repair project through Friday.

Local access will be maintained and sewer service will continue for all homes in the area.

A planned sewer replacement project for the area is now being moved up from July to early January. That work is expected to last up to eight weeks.

The work is part of the Powell Sewer Repair Project, a multi-block project that began in May and is expected to finish next November to repair and replace aging public sewer pipes in southeast Portland.

The area's pipes are between 60 to 104 years old.

The new system will also add capacity, replacing 8-inch diameter pipes with sections that are 18 inches to 24 inches in diameter.

The larger pipes will dramatically reduce the chance of basement backups and overflows into the street that can occur during heavy rains, according to Portland Environmental Services.

For more, go to portlandoregon.gov/bes.

