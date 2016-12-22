Wanted man accused of murdering wife in South Carolina traveled to Oregon

A wanted man accused of murdering his wife in South Carolina traveled to Oregon with a 17-year-old girl, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

John Tufton Blauvelt, 28, was known to be in Eugene on Dec. 12.

Blauvelt is wanted in South Carolina on charges including murder for the death of his estranged wife, Catherine Blauvelt, on Oct. 24.

A warrant was issued for his arrest on Nov. 18.

Investigators said Blauvelt left South Carolina with a 17-year-old girl and traveled across the country in early November.

On Dec. 12, the teen was found in Eugene. An interview with the girl revealed that Blauvelt was with her the morning of Dec. 12, but he left and never returned.

Blauvelt is believed to be traveling alone without his own vehicle, likely hitchhiking or taking buses.

He may be traveling through California and staying close to the coast, but marshals believe he could be anywhere along the west coast or within the country.

Investigators believe he is likely trying to find work for under-the-table cash payments or panhandling.

Blauvelt is 5 feet 8 inches tall and 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on his chest, left wrist and right arm.

He goes by the aliases Blue Blauvelt, John Bluefields, Vincent Mendoza and Victor Sacceti.

He is believed to be traveling with a military-style green camouflage backpack and camps in local parks or areas frequented by homeless people.

Blauvelt is an active-duty Army recruiter and is now classified as a deserter by the U.S. Army.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service tip line at 800-336-0102 or email usms.wanted@usdoj.gov.

A reward up to $2,500 is being offered for information that directly leads to the capture of Blauvelt.

