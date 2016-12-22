Hiker rescued after slipping on ice, falling 40 feet at Wahkeena Falls

A hiker was rescued after slipping on ice and falling 40 feet down the side of a cliff at Wahkeena Falls in the Columbia River Gorge.

Marion County Sheriff's Office search and rescue teams responded to the popular hiking area at around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

Deputies said the 57-year-old woman caught herself on a tree as she went down the cliff. She was not seriously injured.

Firefighters said the woman and a friend were visiting from Texas.

Search and rescue workers said hiking at the falls is dangerous right now due to icy conditions.

SAR teams have returned safely from Wahkeena Falls Trail thanks to boot chains and training. Hiking in these conditions is very dangerous. pic.twitter.com/IoLZF3OLMP — MCSO PIO (@MultCoSO) December 22, 2016

