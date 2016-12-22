Hiker rescued after slipping on ice, falling 40 feet at Wahkeena - KPTV - FOX 12

Hiker rescued after slipping on ice, falling 40 feet at Wahkeena Falls

Posted: Updated:
Photo: Multnomah County Sheriff's Office Photo: Multnomah County Sheriff's Office
COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, OR (KPTV) -

A hiker was rescued after slipping on ice and falling 40 feet down the side of a cliff at Wahkeena Falls in the Columbia River Gorge.

Marion County Sheriff's Office search and rescue teams responded to the popular hiking area at around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.  

Deputies said the 57-year-old woman caught herself on a tree as she went down the cliff. She was not seriously injured.

Firefighters said the woman and a friend were visiting from Texas. 

Search and rescue workers said hiking at the falls is dangerous right now due to icy conditions.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.