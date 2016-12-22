Surveillance camera catches wanted Lake Oswego bank robber

Police are asking for the public's help tracking down a wanted bank robber in Lake Oswego.

Officers responded to Chase Bank on the 100 block of South State Street at 3:39 p.m. Wednesday.

The robber presented a demand note to the teller and escaped with cash.

He was last seen being picked up in a nearby vehicle that was similar to a black, four-door 2003 3 Series BMW.

The suspect is described as a white man in his late 30s or early 40s with little or no facial hair. He wore a black jacket over a gray hooded sweatshirt, light-colored jeans, gloves, a black beanie and sunglasses.

Surveillance images of the suspect were released by detectives Thursday.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Lake Oswego Police Department at 503-635-0249.

