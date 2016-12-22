Police ID minor in Walmart surveillance image in connection to sex assault reports

Police have identified a minor as the person in a surveillance image at Walmart in Albany in connection with reports of inappropriate contact with children,.

Police asked for the public’s help identifying a suspect last week.

Officers received a report around 5:30 p.m. Dec. 21 from a mother who was shopping at the Walmart at 1330 S.E. Goldfish Farm Road. The woman reported that her 9-year-old daughter had been touched by a man in the store.

While investigating the incident reported Wednesday, officers learned of a possible second incident, also at that same store.

Police later said the person in the surveillance images was positively identified as an underage boy. His name has not been released, no charges have been filed at this time and the investigation is continuing, according to police.

Anyone with information that could assist officers in their investigation is asked to call the Albany Police Department at 541-917-7680.

