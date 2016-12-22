Gas leak leads to evacuations on NW 22nd Avenue in Portland

A gas leak led to evacuations on Northwest 22nd Avenue in Portland on Thursday.

Portland Fire & Rescue reported that water bureau workers hit a 1-inch gas line, causing it to break at around 1:40 p.m.

Firefighters arrived to find a leaking gas line with water in the hole near Raleigh Street. Crews had to get the water out in order to shut off the gas.

NW Natural workers got the gas turned off by 2:45 p.m.

A strong natural gas smell was reported in the area. All businesses and apartment buildings within a one block radius were evacuated.

By 3:20 p.m., firefighters said the gas leak was contained and streets were reopening in the area.

In October, a natural gas explosion injured eight people at Northwest 23rd Avenue and Glisan Street.

