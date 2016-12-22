Deputies: 17-year-old arrested after stealing 'bait package' from Aloha porch

A 17-year-old boy was arrested after stealing a "bait package" containing a tracking device left on an Aloha porch by the Washington County Sheriff's Office, according to deputies.

Deputies said the package was swiped at 8:41 a.m. Thursday. Deputies tracked the package to a vehicle near Southwest 165th Avenue and Farmington Road.

A 37-year-old man was driving the car with his 17-year-old son and other underage passengers.

Investigators learned they were out looking for cans. The 17-year-old suspect got out of the car and told his dad he was going to look for a lost dog.

Deputies said he instead ran down the block, grabbed the package and returned to the car with the package hidden from view.

The teen was arrested on the charge of second-degree theft and later released to the custody of his parents.

Nobody else in the car was arrested.

The bait package program is continuing, with the sheriff's office placing packages throughout Washington County.

