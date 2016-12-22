University of Pittsburgh athletic director accepts job at Oregon State University

The athletic director at the University of Pittsburgh has been named the new vice president and director of intercollegiate athletics at Oregon State University.

Scott Barnes will start with OSU on Feb. 13, 2017. The decision was announced Thursday.

Barnes follows Todd Stansbury, who left Oregon State in late September, to serve as the athletics director of his alma mater, Georgia Tech.

Barnes was hired by Oregon State University President Ed Ray following a national search that Ray said drew, “incredibly strong interest from a deep pool of leading university athletic directors and top private sector sports administrators.”

“I chose Scott Barnes because he is the perfect fit for Oregon State University,” Ray said. “He will guide OSU Athletics to compete and win championships the right way – the Oregon State way.

Prior to joining Pitt, Barnes spent seven years as athletic director at Utah State. Before that, he spent nearly three years at the University of Washington as senior associate athletic director for advancement. In that capacity, he was responsible for all external operations for the Huskies athletic department, including fundraising, ticket sales, multimedia rights, marketing and communications.

Barnes served as athletic director at Eastern Washington University from 1999 to 2005.

“I am very excited to join Beaver Nation and am ready to hit the ground running and build upon the success of OSU Athletics,” Barnes said.

Barnes, a native of Spokane, Washington, will be joined in Corvallis by his wife, Jody. They have a daughter, Milanna, 20, a college sophomore; and a son, Issac, 19, a high school senior.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.