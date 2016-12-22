Driver dies after hitting black ice, crashing into oncoming semi - KPTV - FOX 12

Driver dies after hitting black ice, crashing into oncoming semi on Hwy 214

Posted: Updated:
Deadly Highway 214 crash (Photo: Oregon State Police) Deadly Highway 214 crash (Photo: Oregon State Police)
SUBLIMITY, OR (KPTV) -

A driver died after hitting black ice and crashing into an oncoming semi on Highway 214 near Sublimity.

The crash occurred at 6:20 a.m. Thursday at Milepost 19.

Investigators said Pedro Topete, 35, of Jefferson, drove his 1994 Toyota pickup over black ice, causing his truck to cross the centerline and collide with a 2006 Peterbilt semi.

Topete was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 47-year-old man from Keizer driving the semi was not injured. The semi was not loaded at the time of the crash.

The highway was closed for six hours in the area.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.