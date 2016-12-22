Driver dies after hitting black ice, crashing into oncoming semi on Hwy 214

A driver died after hitting black ice and crashing into an oncoming semi on Highway 214 near Sublimity.

The crash occurred at 6:20 a.m. Thursday at Milepost 19.

Investigators said Pedro Topete, 35, of Jefferson, drove his 1994 Toyota pickup over black ice, causing his truck to cross the centerline and collide with a 2006 Peterbilt semi.

Topete was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 47-year-old man from Keizer driving the semi was not injured. The semi was not loaded at the time of the crash.

The highway was closed for six hours in the area.

