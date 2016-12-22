Sheriff: Salem man chased down wife, rammed car; 3 people critically injured

A Salem man chased down the car his wife was riding in, rammed it repeatedly and caused a rollover crash that critically injured three people, according to deputies.

Emergency crews responded to 76th Avenue Northeast and Silverton Road at 6 a.m. Thursday.

One woman was thrown from the car and two others had to be rescued by firefighters.

They were all taken to the hospital with injures described as critical.

Deputies interviewed the victims at the hospital and learned their car had been rammed several times by another vehicle.

The husband of one of the passengers was determined to be responsible for hitting the car, according to investigators.

Rino Simion, 32, was located at his home and arrested without incident.

Simion was booked into the Marion County Jail on charges of first-degree assault, menacing, reckless endangering and failure to perform the duties of a driver to an injured person.

Police did not immediately release a motive in this case.

