AAA offers tips for those hitting the road during the busy holiday travel rush

AAA says December 23 could be one of the busiest travel days of the year, with Portland International Airport estimating expecting to see 60,000 travelers Friday alone. (KPTV)

Portlanders are getting ready for the holiday hustle on the eve of one of the busiest travel days of the year.

AAA says December 23 will bring tens of thousands of travelers through airports and out on the roads, and that can make for some long lines.

In fact, officials at Portland International Airport say around 60,000 travelers are expected to pass through Friday alone.

Whether travelers enjoy the holiday experience or hate it, there are a few things they should know before heading to the airport.

AAA notes that the first thing people traveling must do is just accept the fact it’s going to be busy, really busy.

“Getaway Friday, the Friday before Christmas, that’s going to be one of the busiest, if not the busiest travel days,” Marie Dodds with AAA said.

Other busy travel days include December 26th, and the days following New Year’s Day. Dodds notes that that goes for the roads and the skies.

Drivers should also keep in mind what time they hit the road, to avoid the busiest time of day for traffic, which according to AAA is between noon and 4 p.m.

“Shoot for leaving early in the morning, or if at all possible you could even postpone it till later in the evening,” Dodds suggested. “That’ll be a little quieter than that prime afternoon time.”

When drivers do head out, they need to be prepared and patient.

“We had to slam on the brakes more than once on the way here,” holiday traveler Sarah Covey told FOX 12. “You’re going 70 miles per hour, and all of a sudden everyone goes to a screeching 30.”

Experts say drivers should bring extra food, water and warm clothes. While some issues aren’t always preventable, AAA says without fail, they see the same problems, like car lockouts, frozen locks and flat tires, pop up year after year out on the roads.

For holiday fliers planning to pack presents, AAA suggests saving the trouble and throwing in the wrapping paper, tape, and bows along with the gifts.

“Probably the number one tip we can offer you is don’t wrap your presents before you fly with them because many times you will be asked to unwrap them,” Dodds said. “So bring the gifts unwrapped and pack some holiday gift bags and tissue paper.”

She also reminds fliers to not forget about the liquids rule. AAA says a lot of travelers try to get through security with jams, drinks, and sauces they’re bringing for the holidays that end up getting confiscated.

