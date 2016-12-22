Two cars stolen, worker injured in theft at Cars to Go in Portland

Workers a northeast Portland car dealership said two cars were stolen off of their lot in broad daylight Thursday and an employee was hurt in the process.

This incident happened at the Cars to Go dealership on 82nd and East Burnside, and the owner told FOX 12 the whole thing happened in just a few minutes time.

Owner Neal Rankin said two cars were on and being warmed up in the parking lot, one was about to go on a test drive, and another was getting photographed for an ad.

All of a sudden the employees noticed that one of the cars, a blue 2010 Ford Focus, backed up and took off quickly. Flustered at what had just happened, they didn’t see another person sneak into the other car, a 2008 Infinity SUV.

When the second driver tried to leave, two employees tried to jump in front of the vehicle and stop the thief from leaving. In the process, the 70-year old manager was knocked down and hit his head on the pavement.

Rankin says that both cars got away, adding that he thinks they were the victims of a random crime and has been left wondering why someone would do this.

“I’m really upset that my employee got hurt. He’s a 70-year-old man that I care a lot about, and he got injured. It could have been way worse. I’m glad it wasn’t worse,” he said. “They were not afraid to do harm. They know they hit him and they didn’t stop.”

Rankin said his employee who was hurt in the theft is recovering at home and that the man has some scratches and bruises but is otherwise okay.

Rankin described the two suspects as men, likely in their 20s, who were wearing hooded sweatshirts.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call Portland police.

