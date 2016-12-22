Snapchat Spectacles appear in Portland, sell out in about two hours

People lined up outside Voodoo Doughnut Thursday morning, but it wasn't for donuts, but rather one of the most in-demand tech items.

The Snapchat Spectacles Bot appeared in Portland on Thursday. The machine sells "Spectacles," which are sunglasses that have a camera that records 10-second Snapchat videos.

The glasses are sold exclusively through the bot which randomly appears across the country.

Fox 12 caught up with someone who drove from Camas to get the glasses.

"We were like fourth in line and they sold out," said Zack Mangs. "Missed it by two or three … Bummer."

The glasses sold out in about two hours. Each pair costs $130 dollars.

Just as surprising as Snapchats can be, there's no word just when and where the Spectacle Bot may pop up next.

