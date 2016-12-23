Portland Public Schools adds two days to end of school year - KPTV - FOX 12

Portland Public Schools adds two days to end of school year

The snow days for students at Portland Public Schools are going to have to be made up. 

The board of directors voted to add two days to the end of the school year to make up for snow days on Dec. 8 and 9. The last day of classes is now June 13, 2017.

The board will now review the impact of the snow days on Dec. 15 and 16 in January.

