Snow may greet record number of holiday travelers in Oregon

Holiday travelers are set to hit the roads Friday morning at the same time a decent snow storm is expected in the Cascades.

Across the state of Oregon, 1.3 million people are expected to travel between Friday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Jan. 2.

Thursday night, some of those travelers decided they didn't want to chance having to deal with any snow and ice and left for their holiday destination a day earlier.

Luis Aguilar stopped in Government Camp for a break. He and his family are headed to Prineville for a few days. He says the roads had been fairly nice.

"They were pretty good, better than what we thought," Aguilar said. "We brought some chains just in case, you know, we hit a lot of snow, we are kind of prepared for that."

Merle Ballard agreed. He was on his way from Bend to Portland to see family and friends.

"Very excited," Ballard said. "I haven’t seen her in a long time."

He says he had been watching the forecast and planned ahead.

"I got off work a little earlier than usual today and finished my route early and I headed straight over the pass," Ballard said. "Instead of stopping by the house, I had put everything in the car early this morning before going to work."

According to AAA, holiday travel across the country is expected to be up 1.5 percent, with an estimated 103 million Americans traveling.

With that many people on the road, Ballard says it’s wise to take it slow, adding it is better to be late than not there at all.

"Be sure and let your family members know that you are on the road so someone knows where you are at at all times," he said.

AAA and ODOT are asking drivers headed over the Cascades or through the Gorge to be ready for winter driving and make sure their tires and traction devices are in good shape.

