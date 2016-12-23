Woman dies after being hit by car while crossing street in Beaverton

Authorities say the father of a missing Southern California boy had become a flight risk when he was arrested on a murder charge last week in Las Vegas.More >
A mother and father were arrested after their three young children were found living in a home filled with trash, feces and several neglected animals.More >
A loss prevention manager at a Fred Meyer store in northeast Portland was arrested in connection with the theft of $300,000 from self-checkout registers, according to court documents.More >
While it's a huge success for the Cowlitz tribe, the new Ilani casino is looking like it could make a serious dent in the economy of the city closest to it.More >
Impairment is being considered a contributing factor for two of the four drivers involved in a deadly crash near the entrance to the Black Butte Ranch, according to Oregon State Police.More >
The Portland Police Bureau's Traffic Division conducted the mission aimed at street racers who meet on Marine Drive and perform illegal races and other stunts in public.More >
"1984" has come to Broadway, and it's making theater-goers faint, vomit, scream at the actors from their seats, and get in fights.More >
A 26-year-old man was caught in a car at a Salem park with a 16-year-old girl he met online and investigators said he gave her drugs and alcohol, according to police.More >
Multiple fire departments have responded to a fire at a lumber mill in Lyons.More >
A brazen thief stole a southeast Portland couple’s SUV and jet ski trailer while they were feet away, inside their home.More >
