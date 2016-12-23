Woman dies after being hit by car while crossing street in Beaverton

Police say a 75-year-old woman who was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in Beaverton has died.

The incident was reported just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Police say the woman was crossing Southwest Allen Boulevard between Southwest Wilson and Southwest 141st Avenue when she was hit by a vehicle.

Investigators say she was not crossing in a crosswalk. Police say the driver remained on scene and is cooperating.

The woman was transported to a local hospital, where she died of her injuries.

Allen Boulevard between 141st and Wilson was briefly closed while police conducted their investigation.

