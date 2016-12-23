SE Portland house catches fire for second time in 3 weeks

For the second time in one month, firefighters battled a fire at a home in Southeast Portland.

Portland firefighters responded to the blaze in the 3000 block of Southeast 161st Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Crews said the house was fully involved and large flames were coming from the structure.

The house had been empty because of a previous fire on Dec. 4 that had displaced a family of four.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time, although firefighters believe a group of homeless people may have moved into the vacant house. They may be responsible for the fire.

No one was injured in the blaze.

