New licensing requirements may affect Oregon marijuana dispensaries

The recreational marijuana business is booming in Portland and throughout Oregon. But because of a new Oregon law, some marijuana shops may be forced to close their doors for good.

As of Jan. 1 2017, all medical marijuana dispensaries in Oregon must have an Oregon Liquor Control Commission license in order to sell recreational marijuana.

The Oregon Health Authority is enforcing the new law, and local marijuana business owners said they have known about it for the past year.

“As of January first 2017, we're really going to see who sticks around and who ends up in this industry for the long hall,” said Sam Watson, owner of GreenSky Collective in North Portland.

Watson said not only is he in the process of getting an OLCC license, but he is also giving GreenSky Collective a whole new look.

But that is not the case for every owner.

“With the regulations the city is putting on to people, zoning all these different challenges that we're facing from so many different municipalities and organizations, it’s just going to make it impossible to exist for a lot of people," Watson said.

The new licensing regulation could bring some positive changes for consumers, including lower marijuana taxes and the ability to purchase more for their dollar.

“It means a lot less frequent trips to your store, and you can buy a lot of what you like, said Watson. “I think it just makes it all around an open playing field for everybody.”

The Oregon Health Authority said members of the Oregon Medical Marijuana Program will be out in the field after Jan. 1 to ensure all shops are licenses and following the new regulations.

