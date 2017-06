A small earthquake struck in deep water off the Oregon coast in the early morning hours Friday, but no damage or injuries were reported.

The magnitude 4.3 temblor hit at 3:14 a.m. Pacific time about 140 miles to the northwest of Bandon.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake occurred at a depth of six miles.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.