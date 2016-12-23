Missing Gresham man found safe - KPTV - FOX 12

Missing Gresham man found safe

Elvir Nuhanovic (Photo: Gresham Police Dept.) Elvir Nuhanovic (Photo: Gresham Police Dept.)
GRESHAM, OR

A Gresham man who was reported missing Friday has been found safe.

Police had earlier asked for the public's help finding Elvir Nuhanovic, 18, because he was missing and in need of medication.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m., police said Nuhanovic was found safe.

