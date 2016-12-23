Blizzard-like conditions close I-84 in E. Oregon

Wintry weather forced the closure of I-84 in eastern Oregon Friday morning.

According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, the freeway was closed in both directions between Pendleton and Baker City due to near-blizzard conditions.

The westbound lanes of I-84 were also closed west of Ontario.

ODOT did not have an estimated time for when the highway would be back open.

There were reports of several crashes in the area, including a snow plow that rolled over near Hermiston.

The closure comes amid one of the busiest travel weekends of the year. AAA estimates that 91 percent of holiday travelers will drive to their destinations.

Check the latest road conditions around the state at TripCheck.com.

