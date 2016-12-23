Hillsboro home's chimney catches fire

Hillsboro fire crews responded to a chimney fire at a Hillsboro home Friday.

The Hillsboro Fire Department said they received a call from a homeowner who said he heard strange noises coming from his chimney.

Firefighters arrived at the house at 1600 Southeast Sussex Court to find flames shooting from the top of the chimney.

Crews were quickly able to extinguish the fire within minutes.

HFD extinguishing a chimney fire. When using your fireplace be sure to burn dry wood and keep your chimney free of creosote build up. pic.twitter.com/5TuC9UavRm — Hillsboro Fire Dept (@HillsboroFire) December 23, 2016

The Hillsboro Fire Department would like to remind homeowners to always burn dry wood and to keep their chimneys clean.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.