Hillsboro home's chimney catches fire

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) -

Hillsboro fire crews responded to a chimney fire at a Hillsboro home Friday.

The Hillsboro Fire Department said they received a call from a homeowner who said he heard strange noises coming from his chimney.

Firefighters arrived at the house at 1600 Southeast Sussex Court to find flames shooting from the top of the chimney.

Crews were quickly able to extinguish the fire within minutes.

The Hillsboro Fire Department would like to remind homeowners to always burn dry wood and to keep their chimneys clean. 

