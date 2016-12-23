Ryan Bundy wants hearing to challenge detention status - KPTV - FOX 12

Ryan Bundy wants hearing to challenge detention status

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
Ryan Bundy, jail booking photo Ryan Bundy, jail booking photo
LAS VEGAS (AP) -

The eldest son of jailed Nevada cattleman Cliven Bundy is again asking to be released from federal custody pending trial in an armed standoff against federal agents near the family ranch in April 2014.

A judge in Las Vegas made no immediate ruling after Ryan Bundy argued Friday to reopen his detention hearing to question prosecutors, character witnesses and his family members under oath.

Bundy is serving as his own attorney. He says he'll show he's no threat to the public and wouldn't skip court appearances.

U.S. Magistrate Judge George Foley Jr. says he'll make a written decision soon.

Ryan Bundy, three brothers and their father are among 17 people jailed awaiting trial on conspiracy, obstruction, weapon, threat and other charges.

Two other defendants have pleaded guilty. They await sentencing.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.