Coos Bay man found dead at bottom of 80-foot cliff

The Coos County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a man’s body was discovered at the base of an 80-foot cliff near Bastendorff Beach near Charleston.

Emergency personnel responded to reports of a body Thursday around 2 p.m. and found the victim lying in the sand at the edge of the cove.

First responders had to quickly work to remove the body and investigate the scene of the death before the tide came in, covering the path Oregon State Police troopers were using to get to the scene.

Investigators identified the victim as Ryan L Crousser, 36, of Coos Bay. They noted that there did not seem to be any foul play with the death, but that the investigation is ongoing.

The NOAA Marine Fisheries Law Enforcement, Coos County Medical Examiner and the Charleston Fire Department also assisted with this case.

