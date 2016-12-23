Salvation Army making last push to get final donations

Anyone that has been out and about this holiday season has likely noticed the annual Salvation Army bell ringers outside several stores.

They are working until the very last minute this year because the recent snowstorm put them behind schedule in reaching their goal.

Time is quickly running out for the volunteers. Salvation Army bell ringers will hang up their bells on Christmas Eve Night, so they're hoping last minute shoppers will fill up those red kettles over the next two days.

Their goal for the season is to raise $750,000, which they say will go toward helping the homeless and hungry in the community.

The Salvation Army says they lost between $15,000 and $20,000 over the four days of bad weather Portland has recently experienced. Officials made sure bell ringers were safe at home during those storms, so now they're working down to the wire to collect extra donations.

Volunteer Tab Ludwig told FOX 12 he has worked the last five Christmases and hopes the efforts this year can help bring together people after a contentious year.

"My hope is that some of the division we've experienced the last few months will go to the wayside and we'll pull together,” he said.

The Salvation Army wants to raise $145,000 in the campaign’s final two days, and leaders are hoping shoppers across the metro area are feeling generous.

“We are hoping for procrastinators at this time. Stores are letting us stand right to the last time,” Lieutenant Jared Arnold said. “We have $145,000 to raise, kind of a big gap to reach within today and tomorrow. But we knowing the community knows the needs of the community."

For anyone that can’t make it out to a red kettle but still wants to donate, they can visit Portland.SalvationArmy.org.

