Terri Horman arrested for taking car in California

The stepmother of missing boy Kyron Horman was arrested Friday in California.

Terri Moulton, formerly known as Terri Horman, was arrested in Marin County California.

Police spotted a car in Belvedere, near San Francisco, and pulled it over for a mechanical violation. When the car's license plates were checked, police say they came back reported stolen out of Sacramento.

Moulton was arrested and taken to the Marin County jail. She posted $25,000 bail and was released.

Moulton had been facing domestic violence charges in California already.

Investigators believe Terri Horman was the last person to see her stepson Kyron, who disappeared on June 4, 2010, when he was 7 years old.

Deputies said a search off Highway 30 in Scappoose in September was tied to the investigation.

Kyron's mother Desiree Young has long accused Terri Horman of being involved in her son's disappearance, but detectives have never identified her as a suspect in the case.

This is a developing story. Please stay with fox 12 and kptv.com for updates.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.