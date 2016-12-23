Many last-minute shoppers still out in Portland stores

With Christmas Eve just hours away, the retail rush is on for many shoppers around Portland.

Employees at Fred Meyer said Friday was one of the busiest shopping days of the season.

Some of the last minute shoppers at the Walker Road Fred Meyer offered tips on surviving the holiday hustle.

Young shopper Delanee Gustafson, who was looking for a Secret Santa gift for a family member, advised patients for anyone finding themselves waiting in lines.

“Why don't you just relax?” she said. “Because people are going to be there soon and people are happy that it's going to be Christmas.”

Shopper Aysa Edwards suggests flexibility. Edwards was feeling the stress, even though she had been well prepared after her plans hit a snag.

“I was really stressed out and I didn't want to go because I’m about to have a baby, and then we get here and there are no carts,” she said. “My packages didn't come from Amazon, so we are last minute shopping for our 16-year-old because currently, he has nothing.”

Still, some shoppers plans worked our fine, and they were all done early.

“I've been doing this enough years that I know that you need to get a jump start,” one shopper told FOX 12. “I shop before Thanksgiving, if I can, just because I don't want the stress of what people are going through today.”

Most grocery stores, including Fred Meyer, will have limited holiday hours, so shoppers should keep that in mind if they still need to head out.

