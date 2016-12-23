PDX sees one of the busiest travels days of the year as 60,000 fliers pass through airport

It's been an extremely busy day for people looking to fly out of town for the holidays.

Officials at Portland International Airport say they're looking to close a record-breaking year with tens of thousands of travelers over the winter holiday.

Though it was expected to be a madhouse at the airport, it was pretty smooth sailing during the morning rush to fly away for holidays.

Not bad for PDX's busiest winter travel day, with an estimated 60,000 people flying in and out Friday.

Sometimes it did take a dose of good cheer to get through the long security lines, and the extra luggage some travelers were packing could put Santa’s sleigh to shame.

Many told FOX 12 that they were ready for a break from Portland’s recent snow and rain.

Airport staff did suggest that fliers bring their gifts unwrapped so they don't have to unwrap them again at security. They also advise travelers to check in with their flight carrier to make sure it's on time.

