Artists and kids come together to paint mural in NE Portland

A group is working to beautify their community with a mural while tackling the topic of depression.

Kaiser Permanente partnered with the Portland mural artists known as "Rather Severe" as well as artist Blaine Fontana to paint a massive mural on MLK Boulevard in northeast Portland.

Joining them were foster children and at-risk kids from the non-profit organization Color Outside the Lines.

Travis Czekalski, one of the two men that comprise Rather Severe, said the project is part of a campaign called "Find Your Words.”

“Basically it is to empower kids to find their words to speak about depression, to find their own words to break the stigma regarding depression in young people,” he said.

The group started working on the piece last week, and they'll be back out to finish the mural next week after the Christmas weekend.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.