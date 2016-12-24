Mom asks for 'Good Karma' after car is stolen from home

A single mom who moved to Portland six weeks ago had her car stolen out of the driveway of her new house on Thursday.

Chris Thornock, the victim's mother, said a neighbor caught the thief in action on his surveillance camera. It shows the man walk up to her daughter's green Subaru outback, and within seconds, jimmy the lock, hop in and drive off.

Thornock said her daughter is a single mom and is going to be a full-time nursing student in the next two weeks. According to her, that car was the only thing that kept her going.

"Lindsey is a good mom, she's a good daughter and she's going to school to be a nurse and it makes me so proud."

Thornock said they've only lived in Portland for less than two months, and moved her to start a better life. She admitted to having multiple strokes and suffers from PTSD. She said the move was supposed to be good for her health and her daughter's education.

She added, "Inside the car was a brand new stroller for her daughter Eliza, a new car seat and blessing bags."

“All four of my girls, we started making these bags up that have gloves, hats, socks, toothbrushes, deodorant…even Tylenol,” she continued.

She said this was their way of giving back to the community during the holidays.

The family admitted to not having much over the last few years. They said they saved up to buy their new house by living in a thousand square foot trailer in North Plains.

She said even though things have been rocky, she does not want to give up hope on a new beginning.

“I’ve been told already by one of the neighbors you know you need to harden up, I don’t want to harden up, I want to help,” Thornock said.

The family has filed a police report and ask that if you see the car, to call police right away.

The family would also like to add they are not looking for any charitable donations, but are asking others to make blessing bags of their own.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.