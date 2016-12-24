Police: Assault suspect arrested in SE Portland

Police arrested a man in connection with an assault in Southeast Portland Friday night.

Investigators said at around 11:15 p.m., police received a report that a woman was assaulted near 136th Avenue north of Powell Boulevard.

Police say the woman had non life-threatening injuries.

When they arrived, officers learned two suspects had driven away from the scene and one may have been armed with a handgun.

Police searched the area and found the suspect’s car a short time later near Southeast 141st and Powell.

Officers arrested the driver, 25-year-old Keith Davis Jr., and surrounded the car because they thought the second suspect was still inside.

SERT officers later determined the car was empty.

Davis faces a list of charges, including assault in the third degree, unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession of a loaded firearm.

