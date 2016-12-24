Deputies: Two hurt in head-on crash in Marion Co.

Marion County Deputies said two people were seriously hurt in a head-on crash Friday night.

Deputies said it happened at just before 11 p.m. on Silverton Road Northeast near Lardon Road.

An SUV was driving west on Silverton road when it crashed into a black car going in the opposite direction.

Fire crews had to use the jaws-of-life to open one of the cars and free an injured woman who was trapped inside.

Crews took two people to a Salem hospital.

Deputies believe alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, but they are still investigating.

