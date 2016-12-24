Deputies respond to rollover crash in Vancouver - KPTV - FOX 12

Deputies respond to rollover crash in Vancouver

Clark County Deputies responded to a rollover crash near Vancouver early Saturday morning.

Deputies say the crash happened on Northeast Padden Parkway just west of 94th Avenue.

When deputies arrived at the scene at around 12:30 a.m., the 26-year-old driver had already climbed out of the car.

Deputies say he had a “strong odor of intoxicants” when they spoke to him. Crews took the driver to the hospital as a precaution.

According to the Clark County Sheriff's Office, the crash was caused by excessive speed and possible impairment.

It is unknown if the driver will face any charges.

