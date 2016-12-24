Police: 40 stolen gifts left near dumpster

Portland Police said approximately 40 stolen gifts were found near a dumpster in Northeast Portland.

Officers responded to the Crown Royal Apartments on Northeast Schuyler Street Saturday morning on the report that several packages were found near a dumpster and turned into the manager’s office.

Police say the packages all appear to be from the same people, "Nana" and "Poppi" are written on the tags. Names on the cards are "Chole," "Hazel," "Theo," "Maia," "Rachel," "Rosie," "Phil," "Toby," "Alex," and "Ingi."

Police later determined that the gifts were taken in an unreported car prowl a few days ago and the owners are out of town. The gifts will be secured until they return.

