Police: 40 stolen gifts left near dumpster - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: 40 stolen gifts left near dumpster

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Portland Police Courtesy: Portland Police
Courtesy: Portland Police Courtesy: Portland Police
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Portland Police said approximately 40 stolen gifts were found near a dumpster in Northeast Portland.

Officers responded to the Crown Royal Apartments on Northeast Schuyler Street Saturday morning on the report that several packages were found near a dumpster and turned into the manager’s office.

Police say the packages all appear to be from the same people, "Nana" and "Poppi" are written on the tags. Names on the cards are "Chole," "Hazel," "Theo," "Maia," "Rachel," "Rosie," "Phil," "Toby," "Alex," and "Ingi."

Police later determined that the gifts were taken in an unreported car prowl a few days ago and the owners are out of town. The gifts will be secured until they return.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.