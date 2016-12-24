Train hits truck in Downtown Woodburn

A northbound train hit an abandoned truck in Downtown Woodburn early Saturday morning.

Police say it happened at around 4:30 a.m. and blocked all railroad crossings along Front Street. The truck was hit on the south end of Downtown Woodburn and was pushed to Hardcastle Avenue.

The Union Pacific Train had 49 cars and was carrying UPS cargo destined for Portland.

Police say there were no injuries, but the railroad crossing was damaged.

The registered owner of the truck was contacted by police, who said the truck was sold several months ago.

Union Pacific inspectors are monitoring the track and crossings.

