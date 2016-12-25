Teen killed, 3 injured in crash after night of singing Christmas carols

Friends of the teenagers involved in a crash on Mt. Scott Boulevard gathered at the crash site Sunday to mourn their loss. (KPTV)

Police say a teenager was killed and three others were injured after the car they were riding in went down an embankment and crashed in southeast Portland early Sunday.

The crash occurred just before 2 a.m. near Southeast 103rd Avenue and Mt. Scott Boulevard.

Investigators learned the teens were traveling from Happy Valley to Wilsonville after spending the evening singing Christmas carols at the homes of church members from a southeast Portland Romanian Church.

The teenagers were traveling in a caravan of three cars at the time of the crash. Police say preliminary information indicated that the driver passed one of his friends in the oncoming lane and missed a sharp turn, driving off the roadway and crashing.

Police say 16-year-old Samuel Chiriac of Battle Ground, Washington was killed in the crash.

The driver, 17-year-old Seba Pop of West Linn, is in critical condition at a Portland hospital with life-threatening injuries. Two other passengers, 15-year-old Caleb Pop of West Linn and 17-year-old Timothy Posteucha of northeast Portland were taken to a Portland hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

A fifth passenger, 14-year-old Johnny Cristurean of Wood Village, was not injured in the crash.

Friends of those involved met at the crash site to mourn their loss.

"When we heard the news it was heartbreaking," said friend Lucian Ionita. "We all said a prayer for the family and they're still in our hearts and we're still praying for them."

At Philadelphia Romanian Pentecostal Church, Pastor Vasile Cinpean says Chiriac loved spending time at church with his friends.

"I spent some time at the hospital last night soon after I found out what happened and then visited the Chiriac family," he said. "They're people of faith. They're trying to make sense of this situation."

According to police, dense fog may have played a factor in the crash. They say none of the teens were impaired at the time of the crash.

Police say Chiriac's death is the 43rd traffic fatality in the city of Portland in 2016.

