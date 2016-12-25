Car crashes into Dairy Queen in Salem - KPTV - FOX 12

Car crashes into Dairy Queen in Salem

A man was taken to the hospital after he crashed his car into a Dairy Queen in Salem early Sunday. 

The crash occurred just after 3 a.m. in the 3000 block of Lancaster Drive, according to Marion County Fire District #1. 

Firefighters used the jaws-of-life to get the man out of the car. He was taken to Salem Hospital, and there is no word on his condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

