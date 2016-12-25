Union Gospel Mission serves up hundreds of Christmas Day meals

Hundreds got to enjoy a Christmas Day meal at the Union Gospel Mission Sunday.

Volunteers served about 600 meals that included ham, green beans, dinner rolls, and pies. Guests were also given the essentials as gifts, receiving everything from hats and gloves to socks and blankets.

One volunteer said he is not from the United States but admires the essence of giving during the holiday season.

"It makes me happy because I’m helping people and it makes them happy and I’m happy too," he said.

Sunday’s event ran from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. More than 140 volunteers helped serve to guests.

