Elderly woman dies after crashing into TriMet bus

An elderly woman was killed on Christmas Eve after crashing into a TriMet bus in northeast Portland.

Police say 88-year-old Jeanne Lincoln was driving about 30 miles per hour when she hit the bus on Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at Alberta Street.

They say she may have hit the gas instead of the brake before hitting the back of the bus, which was stopped.

Lincoln's 60-year-old son, who was also in the car at the time of the crash, was not seriously hurt.

Neither the TriMet driver nor any passengers were injured.

