OSP trooper in critical condition after shootout with man suspected of killing wife

One man was killed and an Oregon State Police trooper was shot multiple times during a shooting south of Sherwood late Sunday night.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said King City police responded to a disturbance and possible shots fired at a home in the 11000 block of Southwest King James Place around 10:15 p.m.

Officers arrived to find one woman dead at the scene.

Neighbors told FOX 12 they heard what sounded like someone pounding on their front door. One woman described looking through her front window and seeing a woman, dead inside a running car parked in the middle of the street.

Deputies said the suspect, 30-year-old James Tylka, was spotted driving away from the area. Law enforcement officers pursued him.

The pursuit ended on Southwest Grimm Lane just south of Sherwood. Tylka was shot and killed while an Oregon State trooper was injured.

The trooper has been identified by Oregon State Police as Trooper Nic Cederberg out of the North Plains Worksite.

UPDATE: OSP Trooper is in stable but critical condition at OHSU after he was shot several times. He's been w/ OSP 7 years & is Army vet — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) December 26, 2016

Washington County Sheriff: Woman allegedly killed by Tylka knew him, no more details on relationship, or her name at this point — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) December 26, 2016

Deputies said they believe Tylka was responsible for the shooting of the trooper. They also believe he allegedly killed the woman.

Cederberg was taken to Oregon Health & Science University where he is in stable but critical condition. He was shot multiple times.

Oregon State Police said Trooper Cederberg has been with the department for seven years and is an army veteran.

Trooper Cederberg was also involved in a violent shootout along Highway 26 in October 2015. Cederberg reportedly fired 17 rounds from his AR-15 in an attempt to stop a fleeing suspect inside a vehicle as it sped past him.

The name of the female victim has not been released by authorities, however, family members confirmed to FOX 12 that the woman who was killed was Kate Armand, Tylka's wife.

The victim's sister, Megan Armand, shared the following statement:

We are still in shock and devastated from last night's events. My heart is broken from the loss of my only sister. Our thoughts and prayers are also with the wounded OSP Officer and his family.

Armand's friend Jen Tate told FOX 12, "There was never a time where she wasn't smiling."

She said their friendship was started three years ago.

"We got pregnant within weeks of each other and having our little ones together," Tate said.

Tate said she is still in shock about losing her friend and Armand will be missed by many people. Armand's friends said they are planning a candlelight vigil to remember her this week.

