Firefighters respond to early-morning apartment fire in SE Portl - KPTV - FOX 12

Firefighters respond to early-morning apartment fire in SE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

One person was treated for smoke inhalation early Monday morning after a Southeast apartment unit went up in flames.

Portland Fire & Rescue said they responded to the blaze at an apartment complex at 2600 Southeast 112th Avenue around 6 a.m.

Crews said they arrived to find heavy smoke coming from a first floor unit.

While evacuating neighboring units, firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the flames.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation. There were no other injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.  

