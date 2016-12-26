Man’s service dog struck by car in Ridgefield, deputies searchin - KPTV - FOX 12

Man’s service dog struck by car in Ridgefield, deputies searching for driver

Spock the service dog (Courtesy: Simon Clowes) Spock the service dog (Courtesy: Simon Clowes)
RIDGEFIELD, WA (KPTV) -

Clark County deputies are searching for a driver who left a man’s service dog with several injuries after hitting him Sunday afternoon.

Deputies said around 12 p.m. a Vancouver man’s service dog, a German shepherd/husky mix named “Spock,” was hit by a car in the 18500 block of Northeast 10th Avenue in Ridgefield.

The driver was in a 1970s or 1980s vintage pickup truck of unknown color and was seen speeding away heading north on 10th Avenue.

Spock was taken by his owners to a local veterinary clinic where he is being treated for numerous broken bones and other injuries.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help Spock's family pay for his surgeries. 

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. 

