Man’s service dog struck by car in Ridgefield, deputies searching for driver

Clark County deputies are searching for a driver who left a man’s service dog with several injuries after hitting him Sunday afternoon.

Deputies said around 12 p.m. a Vancouver man’s service dog, a German shepherd/husky mix named “Spock,” was hit by a car in the 18500 block of Northeast 10th Avenue in Ridgefield.

The driver was in a 1970s or 1980s vintage pickup truck of unknown color and was seen speeding away heading north on 10th Avenue.

Spock was taken by his owners to a local veterinary clinic where he is being treated for numerous broken bones and other injuries.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help Spock's family pay for his surgeries.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.