People across Portland celebrate 50th anniversary of Kwanzaa

People across Portland Monday celebrated the 50th anniversary of Kwanzaa.

Kwanzaa honors African heritage in African-American culture and is observed from Monday, Dec. 26 through Sunday, Jan. 1.

Portland's African-American community has celebrated Kwanzaa for 45 years. Monday's celebration was held at the Matt Disman Community Center and included performances by a drum group from Ghana and an African dance group.

Each day of Kwanzaa focuses on one of seven principles: unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity, and faith.

