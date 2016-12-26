Winter Whale Watching Week on the Oregon coast kicks off Tuesday

Head over to the coast because Tuesday kicks off the annual winter Whale Watching Week, which runs from Dec. 27 through 31.

Bring your binoculars to coastline spots near Depoe Bay and Newport to check out the migrating whales, which are on their way to warmer waters.

Last year, volunteers helped visitors spot more than 1,600 whales. The whales were mostly gray whales, but experts say you can spot some orcas and humpback whales too.

This week through the 31st is the prime time to spot them. Experts say migration drops off in January, and most of the pods are gone by February.

Volunteers with the Whale Watching Spoken Here program will be at 24 different watch sites from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. to answer questions. You can find a list of the sites on whalespoken.org.

Officials with the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department want to remind visitors to check oregonstateparks.org and tripcheck.com for weather-related alerts and closures before heading to the coast.

