Part of Highway 26 between Government Camp, Madras closed due to deadly crash

A portion of Highway 26 between Government Camp and Madras has been closed due to a crash that killed three people. 

The crash occurred Monday afternoon at milepost 86, which is near the Warm Springs area.

Oregon State Police say there have been reports of a traffic backup for miles. 

Police have not released what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with Fox 12 Oregon and KPTV.com for further developments.

