Snow storm hits Mt. Hood during busy ski season

Timberline Lodge could not offer any vacancies during Monday night's snow storm.

More than 70 rooms at the lodge were booked weeks in advance for the holiday season. Drivers say once they heard of the expected storm they made sure they went to the mountain early before the snow started.

One visitor said there was "no snow on the way, so it was pretty just, gravel up, it was really easy."

At about 6 p.m., heavy bouts of snow fell that covered the mountain and forced many indoors. People who left at about 7 p.m. got stuck in major traffic down the mountain. Some people had to pull over to put chains on their tires.



"We've never been here during Christmas, so this is the busiest we've ever seen it," one guest said.



Some who had just checked into the lodge for the night said they spent the afternoon on the mountain with their families. One group said they made sure to get a room even though they don't live very far.

"Today wasn't so bad but tomorrow, the snow is supposed to pick up so we'll see," said another guest.

One guest said she called every day until a spot opened up at the lodge. She said she went through Timberline and rented a condo. She received a call a few days later saying a spot had opened up.



Her advice was, "You call every morning, you get your kids to call, you get your relatives to call."

Employees said they have no vacancies and are booked for the next few weeks. They did, however, make sure guests who were there enjoying the slopes for the day knew about the storm.

They put up posters throughout the lodge showing the forecast. Employees said rooms book 14 months in advance and Christmas Eve is already booked for next year.

