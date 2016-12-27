Single mother gets stolen car back

A single mother whose Subaru was stolen out of her driveway in Portland last week now has her car back.

The stolen car was filled with a car seat, stroller and gifts for the homeless. And on Christmas Eve, Lindsay Bogart got some great news.

"A police officer gave me a phone call the other day when I was working Christmas Eve and informed me my vehicle had been found on the side of the road," she said.

Bogart’s mother says her daughter was making her morning tea and looking out the window last Thursday when she saw someone stealing her car.

A neighbor's surveillance camera caught blurry video of a person getting into the car and driving off.

Bogart’s mother says the family is new to Portland. They used to live in a 1,000-square-foot trailer in North Plains and they saved up money to start a life here.

Her four daughters started making what they call "blessing bags" – filled with everything from gloves to toothbrushes – to give out to the homeless. Bogart’s Subaru was full of them when it was stolen.

But now a few days later, the family has their car back after police found it.

While the car has some body damage and the stroller and car seat are missing, everything else was still inside, including the blessing bags.

Both Bogart and her mother are grateful. They weren't expecting to see their Subaru again.

"Oh, it’s incredibly hopeful. I definitely didn’t expect to hear anything back or to get anything back at all," said Bogart.

Before they got their car back, all they asked was that people help pay it forward – and make up the blessing bags for the homeless if they were still missing.

